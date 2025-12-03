Friend hoping for answers following deadly Raymond fire

VILLAGE OF RAYMOND — As investigators worked to determine what caused a deadly fire in Raymond on Monday, the Racine County medical examiner identified the woman who died as Jenna Zuehlke.

Fire officials said two people escaped the fire Monday afternoon, while two others were trapped inside the home at 2085 108th St.

A Racine County deputy reportedly was able to rescue a child who was transported to Children's hospital and was stable as of Tuesday.

Zuehlke was reportedly found by fire crews. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Becca Kostrzewski said her friend Carol lives in the home and had opened it up to friends who needed a place to stay.

"I hope she is okay. I know she was doing the best by letting friends stay at the house with her," Kostrzewski said. "She opened her door for them."

When Kostrzewski saw initial news reports, she said she had a feeling she knew which house was impacted due the streets in the area. Then on Tuesday morning, when she saw the exact address, she grew concerned.

As of Tuesday, Kostrzewski was still waiting anxiously to hear from Carol.

"I've tried reaching out to her several times, and I have not heard anything back," Kostrzewski said.

Kostrzewski had fond memories of her time in the house.

"It was always a pleasure to be in their home," Kostrzewski said.

The Racine County Fire Investigation Task Force and Racine County Sheriff's Office are handling the investigation.

"It's sad all the way around. Right now, it's just sad," Kostrzewski said.

