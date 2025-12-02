Woman dies in Franksville house fire, child hospitalized

FRANKSVILLE, Wis. — A woman died and a child was hospitalized after a house fire in Franksville Monday afternoon that caused an estimated $50,000 in damage.

The Raymond Fire Department was dispatched to a home near 2085 108th St. around 2:25 p.m. after receiving reports of the fire.

First on scene was a Raymond chief officer, who confirmed that two people were trapped inside the burning home. The chief officer and a Norway police officer both attempted to rescue them, but were forced to back out after being overcome by smoke, according to a release from the Raymond Fire and Rescue Department.

During a second rescue attempt, a Racine County sheriff's deputy successfully rescued a child from the home. Fire crews later searched the home and removed a woman from inside.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The child was taken to Children's Hospital, where their current condition remains unknown.

The Racine County Fire Investigation Task Force and the Racine County Sheriff's Department are investigating the cause of the fire.

