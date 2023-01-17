Brady Street pedestrian area: BID launches study to close 2-block stretch to cars

MILWAUKEE — A project aiming to close parts of Brady Street off to vehicles, in an effort to make the business district safer for pedestrians, is gaining steam.

TMJ4 News has confirmed with the Brady Street Business Improvement District that its board hired two firms, GRAEF and The Kubala Washatko Architects, to create a new study to look into the idea.

TMJ4 Brady Street in Milwaukee.



The study will review the two blocks along Brady from North Warren Avenue and North Franklin Place. BID Executive Director Rachel Taylor says they are paying for the study and hope the study is complete by the end of late spring.

Taylor says they chose those blocks because the area is home to a large concentration of local businesses. Under the study, the rest of Brady Street would still be open to cars. That decision allows institutions like Tamarack Waldorf School to remain open to vehicles via Brady Street.

The decision to close Brady Street still rests with the Milwaukee Common Council and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

The issue of pedestrian safety, particularly along Brady Street, rose to public prominence after a 32-year-old Milwaukee man was killed by a hit-and-run driver, near North Franklin and Brady, in September of 2022.

City of Milwaukee authorities say they have made reckless driving a priority. The police department continues to run its reckless driving task force.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and the Milwaukee Record first reported the launch of the Brady Street pedestrian study on Monday.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip