11-story hotel proposed near Brady and Farwell on Milwaukee's east side

MILWAUKEE — An 11-story hotel is being proposed to replace the two-story building on the corner of Brady and Farwell on Milwaukee's east side.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, the 130-room hotel would include a ground-floor restaurant and a rooftop bar and restaurant. The proposed hotel would replace the two-story Farwell Point building, which houses the gaming store Mega Media XChange. The design and hotel brand is still in the works.

The developers behind the apartment conversion of the former Park East Hotel proposed the hotel for 1709-1723 N. Farwell Ave. The Milwaukee Business Journal reports investment group 1709 Farwell Propco bought the property in August for $1.5 million and began working on the site a year ago.

TMJ4 An 11-story hotel is being proposed to replace the two-story building on the corner of Brady and Farwell on Milwaukee's east side.

Applications will be submitted in February. Before that, a local community meeting will be held at Dorsio on Brady Street on Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. Neighbors will be able to speak with developers, get feedback, and ask questions.

Milwaukee Ald. Jonathan Brostoff represents the area the proposed hotel will be in. According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, he says the development would increase foot traffic on Brady Street, which in return would enhance safety.

Developers hope construction can begin by the end of the year.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip