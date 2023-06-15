Pride Rides Wisconsin offers safe space for LGBTQ motorcycle riders

MILWAUKEE — In the home of Harley Davidson, a group of bikers is making motorcycle culture more inclusive.

“As a gay man, we're conditioned to hide part of ourselves to fit into the mainstream culture," Adrian Wade, the vice president of Pride Rides Wisconsin, said.

However, when Wade is on his bike, he feels free.

“Pride Rides lets you be your whole self. This is the first group that I have been part of where I don’t have to walk into the room divided in any way.”

James Groh Three members of Pride Rides Wisconsin drive up the street behind the Harbor Room in Walker's Point where they meet.

Pride Rides Wisconsin is an inclusive LGBTQ+ motorcycle group designed for people who haven't felt welcomed in other biker groups. The group was founded in 2018 after participating its first Pride Ride.

"The motorcycle community at large is rife with homophobia and hyper-masculinity. They saw the need for a group that could give LGBTQ+ riders a space to enjoy their hobby without feeling like they needed to hide who they were. A space where they could be safe, and free. Thus, Pride Rides Wisconsin was born," the Pride Rides Wisconsin website said.

The group meets at the Harbor Room in Walker's Point before and after rides. Pride Rides goes for casual and fundraiser rides. It raises money for organizations like Pathfinders, suicide awareness groups, and the American Heart Association.

“LGBT community has always been into motorcycle culture," Wade said.

But for some, being part of the queer community and trying to join motorcycle groups has been challenging.

“Normal riding groups aren’t very inclusive," Matt Fitzgerald, the webmaster for Pride Rides Wisconsin, said.

James Groh Pride Ride Wisconsin has raised about $7,000 for various charities like Pathfinders and the American Heart Association.

Not everyone feels accepted or safe in other riding groups, and that’s why Pride Rides Wisconsin was invented.

“It’s a sense of community in a place where there usually isn’t one," Fitzgerald said.

Inclusivity is the foundation of this group. That's why it's also easy to join.

“You can join just by asking to join. You can - there’s no initiation or anything like that. You just have to be queer-inclusive and love motorcycles," Wade said.

It’s not only fitting but it’s important a city like Milwaukee embraces all types of riders.

“Yup, that’s what we want to do have that representation and visibility in the home of Harley Davidson," Fitzgerald said.

The group's next ride is July 1 in honor of Andre Zamora, a founding member of Pride Rides Wisconsin who died unexpectedly from heart disease. The money will go to the American Heart Association as well as Zamora's three children.

