New community park: Harley Davidson to repurpose Milwaukee headquarters

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Harley Davidson Inc. will be repurposing surface lots at its Milwaukee headquarters and transforming the area into a community park, the company announced Wednesday.

The surface lots are adjacent to the corporate offices of Juneau Avenue. According to a news release from Harley Davidson, designers Heatherwick Studio will transform the cement space into a "civic and soulful green gathering space."

Employees at Harley Davidson and the public will be able to use the redeveloped space.

"Milwaukee is the place we have proudly called home for 120 years. We want Harley-Davidson's presence in Milwaukee to be more relevant than ever before, for our community, employees and our customers," said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson.

The Harley-Davidson Foundation will oversee and fund the project.

The company said the heart of the park will feature "The Hub," a sunken multi-use space with tiered seating. It will be set among plants and trees, promoting "the idea of togetherness for the community, riders and employees alike."

The Hub will be built with locally sourced brick, natural timber, and weathered steel. It will feature 120 native plant species, including 20 species of trees and 100 species of perennials. There are also plans for a market street, contemplative garden, and nature playground.

"Our goal is to turn this historic factory land into a new public park for the people of Milwaukee. We want to make an exciting community space where people can come together with friends and family and experience the wildness of nature alongside spaces for food, performance and play. The ambition is to highlight and celebrate renewed life in the Near West Side of this very special city," said Thomas Heatherwick, Founder and Director of Heatherwick Studios.

