Check presented to help LGBTQ+ youth experiencing homelessness this Christmas

MILWAUKEE — Tis’ the season of giving.

One Milwaukee family gave back in memory of their son.

The touching moment took place with the family of Grant Heffelfinger when the Milwaukee Gay Sports network gave a $1,600 donation to Pathfinders.

Pathfinders

Grant’s family is happy to see his legacy live on in donations like these to put a dent on a bigger issue. Among many things, Pathfinders helps LGBTQ+ youth experiencing homelessness.

Visit Panthfinders' website to donate. Anyone interested in donating gently used or new clothing, winter gear, home goods, or other in-kind items, or who are interested in volunteering to make a meal for their drop-in center can email community@pathfindersmke.org.

