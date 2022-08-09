Last push for votes: Republican governor candidates make final campaign stops ahead of Aug. 9 primary

It is now only hours away until polls open for Wisconsin's August primary election.

Republicans are running to take on Governor Tony Evers in November. The latest polls show Tim Michels and Rebecca Kleefisch locked in a close race. Tim Ramthun and Adam Fischer are also on the ballot.

TMJ4 News spoke to all four Republican gubernatorial candidates on the ballot about their last night before the primary.

It was a busy day and night for each candidate. After Tuesday, only one will advance to the general election in November. With one night to go, the Republican candidates made their final campaign stops to talk to as many voters as possible, trying to drum up excitement and pitch their messages before voters head to the polls.

"We feel a ton of momentum, the wind at our back right now, but this is the point where you got to stay humble, stay hungry, and run through the tape," Kleefisch said in Brookfield.

"Who is bringing what to the table so they can hit the ground running and be effective and they can be successful and they can meet and exceed the expectations of people, that’s why I got into this race," Ramthun said on Zoom.

"We door knocked 600 doors this morning and up and down the stairs meeting people, greeting them, telling me what their concerns are," Fischer said at the Wisconsin State Fair.

"Together we are going to change the state of politics in Wisconsin and we are going to make Wisconsin the greatest state that it can be," Michels said in Delafield.

All four candidates will vote in person on Tuesday. In 2018, close to one million total votes were cast in the governor's primary.

TMJ4 News reached out to the campaign to re-elect Gov. Evers. They said we can expect to hear from Evers on Wednesday in a statewide tour.

All polls in Wisconsin open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 and close at 8 p.m. Voters need to be in line by 8 p.m. to vote.

