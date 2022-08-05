Reminders for voters before Wisconsin 2022 primary election on Aug. 9

There are only a few days until the Partisan Primary on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Here's what voters should know, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Be sure your absentee ballot was returned and received!

Before the polls close at 8 p.m. on Aug. 9, you may want to make sure your ballot was received.

If you voted absentee in this year's election, you may want to head to MyVote.Wi.Gov to make sure your ballot was received at your municipality.

If you head to that site, you can simply type in your name and birthday to check the status of your absentee ballot.

If you find that your ballot has not been received, you can still head to the polls and vote in person.

As long as you are in line by 8 p.m., you will be able to cast your ballot even after the polls close.

As for mailing your ballot, that can take up to a week. Voters who still need to return their ballot should return it to their municipal clerk as soon as possible.

Any ballots received after 8 p.m. on election night will not be counted.

The last day for municipal clerks to offer in-person absentee voting is Sunday, Aug. 7.

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, municipalities may end in-person absentee voting before that date, so check with your municipal clerk.

To learn where and when you can vote absentee in person in your municipality, click here.

You need an acceptable photo ID to vote

However, your ID for voting does not need to show your current address or have a star on it.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission says anyone with questions should visit the Bring It to the Ballot website by clicking here or call 1-866-VOTE-WIS.

"A voter who does not have an acceptable photo ID must be offered a provisional ballot and the opportunity to submit a photo ID within three days after the election," the commission said.

You can get a free photo ID at your local Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles office. For more information, call 608-266-1069.

According to the DMV, here are the steps to take to obtain an ID to vote:

Anyone without the required identification to vote can obtain a free ID from the DMV

Voters looking to get their first Wisconsin D can begin on the DMV's website here

Bring the required documents to apply at your nearest DMV.

Certain documents, such as a birth certificate, proof of identity and Wisconsin residency, are necessary to get an official Wisconsin ID card.

If all documentation is not available, the ID Petition Process (IDPP) can be used to obtain a receipt valid for voting while the remaining documents or verifications are obtained.

Voters should bring any documentation available to the DMV and complete the required application.

A receipt valid for voting purposes will be provided and may be used to show at the polls.

To see the acceptable options to bring to the poll, visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission website.

All polls in Wisconsin open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 and close at 8 p.m. Voters need to be in line by 8 p.m. to vote.

