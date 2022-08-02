Wisconsin DMV to have extended hours ahead of August primary elections

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will extend hours at customer service centers that are open on Monday and Tuesday next week.

The DMV said these centers will remain open until 6 p.m. on Aug. 8 and Aug. 9. The extended hours will allow those who need a photo ID more time to visit a DMV.

"Most Wisconsin voters already have some form of ID to show at the polls, including a Wisconsin driver license or ID," the DMV said in a statement Monday. "There is no separate 'voter ID' and a federally compliant REAL ID card is not required for voting purposes."

To see the acceptable options to bring to the poll, visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission website.

According to the DMV, here are the steps to take to obtain an ID to vote:

Anyone without the required identification to vote can obtain a free ID from the DMV

Voters looking to get their first Wisconsin D can begin on the DMV's website here

Bring the required documents to apply at your nearest DMV.

Certain documents, such as a birth certificate, proof of identity and Wisconsin residency, are necessary to get an official Wisconsin ID card.

If all documentation is not available, the ID Petition Process (IDPP) can be used to obtain a receipt valid for voting while the remaining documents or verifications are obtained.

Voters should bring any documentation available to the DMV and complete the required application.

A receipt valid for voting purposes will be provided and may be used to show at the polls.

DMV offers IDPP services and ID cards for voting purposes for free. If you do not have an ID to vote in the fall primary election, you are urged to start the process now.

For questions on obtaining an ID to vote, you can call the DMV’s toll-free voter ID hotline at (844) 588-1069.

For questions regarding voter eligibility, poll locations, voter registration information, or other election information, visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission website.

