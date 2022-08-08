The countdown is on: Everything you need to know before Aug. 9 primary

The countdown is on. Polling locations throughout Wisconsin open at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Several pivotal races are on the line in this primary, the results of which will set the stage for November's General Election.

High-profile U.S. Senate and governor match-ups are among our state's top contests on the ballot.

Because this is a partisan primary, you must choose one political party when casting your ballot. But really, regardless of who you plan to vote for, the key is that you have a plan to vote.

As long as you are in line to vote at your polling place by 8 p.m. with a valid photo ID, your vote will count.

Voting locations are prepped, and ballot machines have been tested. Election workers were busy Monday answering last-minute questions.

“There's been a lot of confusion,” said Gerald Hay, Director of Independent Living Services at Independence First.

Hay says his organization has also been fielding a lot of election questions from people with special needs. Specifically, about absentee ballots.

“What we're really finding, is a lot of people are reaching out to us not knowing what they're able to do,” said Hay. “Not wanting to get in trouble.”

Drop boxes are not an option in this primary.

Exactly one month ago on July 8, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that only voters themselves can return absentee ballots in person.

Several disabled voters in our state have filed a federal lawsuit because they can no longer get help from family or caregivers with the in-person return of absentee ballots.

“There hasn't been a lot of time to get that information out to people so there's been that scramble, and we're really anticipating that there's going to be an effect seen in the return rate and count of absentee ballots,” said Hay. “A lot of people are so used to doing what they’ve done for years, and this change really has an impact, especially those who have special needs.”

With just hours until Election Day, 106,309 voters in Wisconsin who requested and were sent an absentee ballot still haven't returned it, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

The Milwaukee Election Commission will have staff stationed outside Milwaukee City Hall at the corner of Kilbourn Ave. & Market St. for curbside pick-up of absentee ballots on Election Day. Voters can also return absentee ballots to their specific polling place or to Central Count at 1901 South Kinnickinnic Avenue by 8 p.m.

To make sure you’re registered to vote, your address is current, and you know your correct polling place, click here. There, you can also see exactly what will be on your ballot.

If you plan to register to vote in person at your polling place on Election Day, bring proof of your residence like a utility bill or bank statement.

All polls in Wisconsin open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 and close at 8 p.m. Voters need to be in line by 8 p.m. to vote.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip