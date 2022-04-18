Former Gov. Tommy Thompson declines to seek an unprecedented 5th term in office

MILWAUKEE — Former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson has decided to not run for an unprecedented fifth term in office, he announced Monday.

80-year-old Thompson is Wisconsin's longest serving governor, from 1987 to 2001. But he had been thinking about making another run for the job after leaving his post as President of the University of Wisconsin System.

The decision comes after meeting with former President Donald Trump in March in Mar-a-Lago, TMJ4 first reported.

Thompson said in a statement Monday:

"After much thought and difficult deliberation, I can share with you that I have decided against another race for governor. This is a very difficult conclusion. After a full life of service and leading and growing businesses, I know I have the vision, drive and vitality to serve another term as governor. Wisconsin needs strong leadership to bridge political divides, care for our most vulnerable, set our economy on a path to succeed in the 21st-century, and again make us the shining star of the nation. I would have brought those qualities and commitment as governor."

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, Kevin Nicholson and State Rep. Timothy Ramthun are running in the Republican primary. Gov. Tony Evers is running for reelection.

