TMJ4 Exclusive: Tommy Thompson expected to meet today with Donald Trump

MILWAUKEE — Multiple sources tell TMJ4 News that former Governor Tommy Thompson is expected to meet Thursday with former President Donald Trump in Florida.

The Mar-a-Lago meeting comes as Thompson is exploring a run for governor, and Trump is talking about running for president in 2024.

Sources stress Thompson has not made a decision to run but the indication is his family is opposed to the idea.

Thompson is Wisconsin's longest serving governor from 1987-2001, winning four times including his last two elections with 67% and 60% of the vote, unheard of and unlikely in today's political landscape.

A Republican strategist says the meeting is not that unusual, as the former president has been meeting with lots of political people these days. The strategist describes the Trump-Thompson relationship as good; they like each other.

Trump has already met with former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, who is the perceived Republican front-runner right now in the primary for governor.

Trump's first choice for Republican governor was former Congressman Sean Duffy, who has declined to run.

Sources have said Thompson has been meeting and talking with many people about a possible run.

The indefatigable Thompson is looking for something to do after a successful 20-month stint as President of the University of Wisconsin System, a job he enjoyed.

The 80-year-old Thompson has said he would be taking time in April to think about an unprecedented fifth run.

This a developing story - check back for updates.

