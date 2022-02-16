Watch
NewsPoliticalElections Local

Actions

TMJ4 predicts: Cavalier Johnson, Bob Donovan win Milwaukee mayoral spring primary

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4
Milwaukee voters have selected Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson and former Alderman Bob Donovan to go head-to-head in April to become Milwaukee's next mayor.
johnson donovan
Posted at 8:54 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 22:11:33-05

MILWAUKEE — Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Former Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan will go head-to-head in April to become Milwaukee's next mayor.

Initial results from the election show Johnson receiving 37% of the votes and Donovan receiving 28%.

Milwaukee is on the hunt for a new mayor after former mayor Tom Barrett resigned from the position and became the new ambassador to Luxembourg.

milwaukee mayor results
Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Former Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan will go head-to-head in November to become Milwaukee's next mayor.

Now, the city is one step closer thanks to the conclusion of the Spring Primary Election.

The election knocked down the number of candidates from six to two, with acting Johnson and candidate Donovan receiving the most votes Tuesday.

Johnson and Donovan were running against community activist Ieshuh Griffin, Milwaukee entrepreneur Michael Sampson, State Senator Lena Taylor, Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas, and Milwaukee Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic.

Johnson was born and raised in Milwaukee. He has spent much of his life in local politics and as a community organizer. In 2016, Johnson was elected to the Milwaukee Common Council to represent the 2nd District. In 2020, he was re-elected and chosen to be the Common Council President. He became the acting mayor on Dec. 23 when former Mayor Tom Barrett became Ambassador to Luxembourg.

Donovan was born and raised in Milwaukee. He held various jobs at the beginning of his career. In the 1990s, he became involved in community activism and organization. Donovan became the District 8 alderman in 2008. He served in that position for two decades and retired in 2020. In 2016, he launched an unsuccessful bid for Milwaukee mayor.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Wiinter Olympics 480x360.png

2022 Winter Olympics: See the latest updates from Beijing