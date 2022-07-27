Bucks executive Alex Lasry withdrawing from Wisconsin U.S. Senate race

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks Executive Alex Lasry is dropping out of the race for Wisconsin's U.S. Senate seat.

TMJ4's Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson confirmed the news with a source. NBC News also confirmed Lasry is ending his campaign.

The Progressive Change Campaign Committee, which supports Democratic candidates for election, said in a statement that Lasry endorsed Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes for U.S. Senate.

Lasry, who is on leave from his job as an executive with the Milwaukee Bucks, has put several million dollars of his own money into the race. He was one of several Democratic candidates seeking to unseat Republican Sen. Ron Johnson.

Others in the race include Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski. Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson suspended his campaign for Senate this week.

Lasry's father is Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry. Alex Lasry made the work he has done helping to get the team’s new stadium built a centerpiece of his campaign. That includes ensuring that workers at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee are union workers from Wisconsin and are paid a $15 minimum wage.

Lasry called for making union dues tax deductible and expanding labor rights; allowing contract workers to itemize tax deductions on gas mileage, lodging, dining and work clothes; extending a child tax credit; extending paid family and medical leave; and restoring the home office deduction, according to the Associated Press.

Lasry supported the passage of the “Made in America Act,” which was co-sponsored by Wisconsin’s Democratic senator, Tammy Baldwin, and is designed to increase the use of American-made products in government-funded infrastructure projects.

The Democratic primary is Aug. 9.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported the news.

Lasry is expected to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The Associated Press contributed to background for this report.

