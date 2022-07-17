WATCH: Democratic candidates for Wisconsin Senator face off in TMJ4 debate

MILWAUKEE — Watch the debate live below:

MILWAUKEE — Five of the candidates running for Wisconsin U.S. Senator against incumbent Ron Johnson are facing off in a debate hosted by TMJ4 News at Marquette University Sunday evening.

TMJ4's Charles Benson and Shannon Sims will be moderating the debate, scheduled from 6-7 p.m. on Sunday, July 17th at Marquette’s Varsity Theatre.

The candidates attending the debate are Lt. Gov Mandela Barnes, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, and Millennial Action Project Founder & Former CEO Steven Olikara.

TMJ4 News hopes the debate, and how the candidates answer tough questions, will help voters decide who they will vote for in the coming elections.

The primary among the Democratic candidates for Wisconsin's U.S. Senate seat is scheduled for Aug. 9. The winner of that primary will face off against Republican Ron Johnson in the Nov. 8 general election.

During the debate, you can watch live on television, wherever you stream or watch here on tmj4.com. The TMJ4 News team will also be compiling the most interesting moments from the debate here in this article. We will also be uploading a video of the entire debate afterward for your viewing pleasure.

TMJ4 NEWS IS HOSTING TWO POLITICAL DEBATES IN 2022

When and where are the debates happening?

The Senate Democratic primary debate will take place Sunday, July 17th, at 6:00 p.m. at Marquette’s Varsity Theatre.

The Governor Republican primary debate will take place Sunday, July 24th, at 6:00 p.m. at Marquette’s Varsity Theatre.

How can I watch the debates?

There are many ways to watch both debates live.

1. Watch live on TMJ4 News

2. Watch at TMJ4.com/live

3. Watch on the TMJ4 News mobile app.

4. Watch on your Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire stick, or other smart streaming device.

5. Watch on TMJ4’s Facebook page

6. Watch on WGBA-TV in Green Bay, or on participating Gray Television stations throughout Wisconsin.

Which candidates will participate in the debates?

Five candidates have been confirmed for the July 17th Senate debate: Lt. Gov Mandela Barnes, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, and Millennial Action Project Founder & Former CEO Steven Olikara.

Three candidates have been confirmed for the July 24th Governor debate: Former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, Michels Corporation co-owner Tim Michels, and State. Rep. Tim Ramthun.

How can I get involved in the debates?

You can submit questions or topics for the debate candidates here.

Attendance for both debates is free and open to the public. However, you must register in advance here.

Who is moderating the debates?

Both debates will be co-moderated by TMJ4 anchors Charles Benson and Shannon Sims.

In addition to TMJ4 and Marquette University, Wispolitics.com, 620 WTMJ, and the Milwaukee Business Journal are sponsoring the debates.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip