Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson is suspending his campaign for U.S. Senate, Nelson announced Monday.

Nelson is endorsing Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in the race.

"Today, I am suspending my campaign for the U.S. Senate," a message posted to Twitter reads. "I am so thankful for the work that we have done and the movement we have built"

"On August 9th, Wisconsin will choose a progressive champion to be our nominee. Let's go [Mandela Barnes]!"

The news means there are now four Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate: Lt. Gov. Barnes, Bucks executive Alex Lasry, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, and Millennial Action Project Founder & Former CEO Steven Olikara.

