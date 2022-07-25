Watch Now
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson suspends campaign for U.S. Senate, endorses Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes

Outagamie County Executive and candidate for Senate Tom Nelson says "it is criminal that we have people like Ron Johnson out in Washington that are doing nothing to keep us safe” during an exchange on gun violence in America. #tmj4debate
Election 2022 Wisconsin Senate
Posted at 7:10 AM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 08:15:12-04

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson is suspending his campaign for U.S. Senate, Nelson announced Monday.

Nelson is endorsing Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in the race.

"Today, I am suspending my campaign for the U.S. Senate," a message posted to Twitter reads. "I am so thankful for the work that we have done and the movement we have built"

"On August 9th, Wisconsin will choose a progressive champion to be our nominee. Let's go [Mandela Barnes]!"

The news means there are now four Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate: Lt. Gov. Barnes, Bucks executive Alex Lasry, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, and Millennial Action Project Founder & Former CEO Steven Olikara.

