Years of neighbor complaints force replacement of Grafton railroad crossing

GRAFTON, Wis. — A bumpy railroad crossing on County Highway Q in Grafton will finally be reconstructed this fall after years of complaints from neighbors.

The state's Commissioner of Railroads ordered the Union Pacific Railroad to fix the crossing just east of I-43 by the end of November.

Ozaukee County Public Works director Jon Edgren says they submitted the petition after years of hearing about it from the community.

"People, even crossing at slow speeds, felt it throughout their vehicle(s)," Edgren said. "When the local communities feel strongly enough and you get enough calls, then you need to follow those processes."

Mike Gannon, owner of Juice's Ghost Town, has a front-row seat to the crossing. From his establishment's windows, he watches as cars and trucks alike hit the bump.

"It's a big bump for smaller cars. A lot of them go in the right lane," Gannon said."[The crossing is] definitely worse than most."

The bar owner likewise fields complaints from his patrons, who bring it up often.

The county's petition to the state came after attempts to address the issue proved insufficient.

While Gannon welcomes the upcoming repairs, he hopes the construction won't make it too difficult for customers to reach his business.

"I know it's gotta be done, and it's all part of the business here. So take it with a grain of salt and try to make jokes with it," Gannon said.

A spokesperson for Union Pacific says they are "committed" to completing the repairs this Fall.

