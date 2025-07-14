Concerned Sheboygan Co. resident asks TMJ4 to investigate potential safety hazard at railroad crossing

SHEBOYGAN CO, Wis. — Blaine Werner, a concerned resident in Sheboygan County, reached out to TMJ4 regarding alarming erosion at a railroad crossing near the village of Random Lake.

"You can see where the water is washing away," Werner remarked, describing a significant drop-off near the edge of the train tracks at Crossing 387 124 N, near WI 57 and CTR SS.

“Looks like six to eight feet,” he estimated.

Werner believes heavy rainfall is the main culprit for the erosion, explaining that the water is flowing straight out of the drain pipes. "So I took some pictures and called you," he added, highlighting his worry for community safety.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

His primary motivation for contacting authorities stems from recent train derailments, including a significant incident in Hartford and another in Sheboygan nearly a year ago — the latter incident was located a mile away from the crossing of concern.

"I'm just afraid that if we ever get heavy rain, that could wash out rather quickly," Werner said.

Two hours prior to meeting with Werner, TMJ4 contacted the state's Office of the Commissioner of Railroads. That communication prompted an immediate response from Wisconsin Southern Railroad, the company that operates the line, which came to inspect the tracks while the interview was in progress.

"You were able to get some response," Blaine noted, smiling.

TMJ4 also spoke with Commissioner Don Vruwink for further insight into the situation.

"We're really grateful that you contacted us and let us know about it," Vruwink stated, confirming that he will follow up with Wisconsin Southern to determine if this issue poses any safety risks and whether an environmental review for the crossing is overdue.

"When everyone, the whole general public, is involved in helping with safety — this could help prevent a much bigger tragedy," Vruwink emphasized.

Like Werner, if you see something, say something.

Residents are encouraged to call the number posted on each railroad sign to report problems or emergencies.

This is a developing story. Stick with TMJ4 for updates.

