We Energies' longest-returning peregrine falcons have died, likely from bird flu

We Energies’ longest-returning peregrine falcons, Brinn and Beasley, have died, likely from bird flu, according to a We Energies spokesperson.

Brinn’s body was found in the Port Washington nest box. Beasley has not been found, but he stopped returning to the nest box within a few days of Brinn’s death.

As a result, We Energies’ peregrine falcon manager, Greg Septon, believes Beasley has also died.

Brinn had been nesting at the Port Washington Generating Station since 2014. Her mate, Beasley, arrived at the nest site in 2017. Together they produced 22 chicks.

Their deaths come as the bird flu continues to impact animals across the nation.

Wisconsin wildlife officials suspect that highly contagious avian influenza has killed hundreds of wild birds across the state in recent months, and they’re hopeful that pace will slow as summer approaches.

Recently, the virus was detected at a Sheboygan County poultry farm. Forty thousand birds at the farm had to be killed to prevent the disease from spreading, with the affected commercial farm placed under quarantine.

A nearby small hobby poultry farm in the Village of Cascade, within the boundaries for potential bird flu infection, is taking precautions.

“While we are heartbroken over their loss, we know their legacy lives on in the dozens of chicks they brought into this world and the awareness they helped to bring to peregrine falcon recovery efforts across the state,” Alison Trouy, a We Energies spokesperson, said in a statement.

The birds had been a staple for viewers ofWe Energies’ nesting boxes, which started more than 30 years ago to help revive the endangered species.

Trouy said despite the tragic news of the birds’ passing, there is a small silver lining.

We Energies' longest-returning falcons have died, likely from bird flu

“We have had two new peregrine falcons take up residence at the nest box since Brinn and Beasley’s deaths,” Trouy said. “We are hopeful that we will see the first eggs in the coming days or weeks.”

The risk for bird flu remains very low for humans. Since February, the CDC has reported 70 cases nationwide, including one in Wisconsin.

The vast majority of patients were exposed at dairy or poultry farms.

