CASCADE, Wis. — Lee Aderman and her husband have four children—and about 50 additional kids, only they have feathers.

They own and operate Aderman Acres, a small hobby poultry farm in the Village of Cascade.

“We’re not in it for the money, we aren’t making any money. We just enjoy it for the animals,” Lee said. “That’s really important to us — knowing where our food is coming from.”

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

In 2022, the family launched their miniature farm with just four chickens. Each year since then, they’ve added more birds and built bigger coops.

Lee’s love for her animals continues to grow, but that also means an increased risk for avian influenza.

Their property is within the boundaries for potential bird flu infection.

A new case was found in Sheboygan County on April 4.

WI DATCP - HPAI Application



Bird flu confirmed in Sheboygan County commercial poultry flock

The affected commercial farm is now under quarantine. The thousands of birds on the property will be killed off to prevent further spread of the virus.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection assured that none of the birds or their byproducts will enter the food system.

Watch: Cascade poultry farmer taking precautions after bird flu confirmed in Sheboygan County

How a farmer is preventing bird flu

The risk for bird flu remains very low for humans.

Since February, the CDC has reported 70 cases nationwide, including one in Wisconsin.

The vast majority of patients were exposed at dairy or poultry farms.

TMJ4

There has not been any person-to-person spread, according to the CDC.

“It can spread very rapidly, and it will take out your flock,” Lee said.

But she had been proactive before the news broke, anticipating the infection would reach her area.

“I’m not panicking or extremely worried at this point,” she noted. “Now that there’s a case in Sheboygan County, you’re going to think about it. Like we are done getting more chicks this year.”

Lee recently purchased a couple of Silkie chickens. At the end of this week, they will have reached the end of their precautionary quarantine period.

She’ll have been watching for warning signs in the pen for a month before introducing the birds to the rest of the coop.

“So that way, no one can transfer anything.”

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

Aderman Acres has developed a loyal customer following and sells excess eggs to the community. Her chickens produce about 14 eggs daily.

Lee says all farmers should stay informed and use safe practices to keep the bird flu at bay.

“Do their research and keep an eye on it.”

