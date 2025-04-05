Bird flu confirmed in Sheboygan County commercial poultry flock

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. — A Sheboygan County poultry flock is under quarantine after a case of the highly contagious bird flu was confirmed in the flock, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

All birds on the property will be depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease. No birds from the flock will enter the food system.

Caused by influenza type A viruses, the disease varies in severity depending on the strain and species affected. The disease can be spread by contact with infected birds, commingling with wild birds or their droppings, equipment, or clothing worn by anyone working with the animals.

According to the DATCP, exposed farm workers are being monitored for symptoms; however, the risk to the general public is low.

Prevention information for farm workers or others who have close contact with birds, dairy cows, or other relevant animals can be found online.

Farm workers, businesses, and processors can request personal protective equipment (PPE) through the DHS emergency stockpile.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip