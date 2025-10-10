Washington County neighbor plans move away from Wisconsin due to coming Port Washington data center complex

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — A Washington County resident says she is leaving Wisconsin because of plans to build a massive $8 billion artificial intelligence data center in Port Washington.

Peyton Sweeney grew up in Wisconsin and moved to her current home a few years ago, hoping to raise a family with her husband. She says the data center project has derailed that dream.

Despite living just over the county line in Washington County, Sweeney said there are too many unknowns and thus plans to relocate to Illinois next year.

"It's very surprising to me that there's this acceptance of taking what these data centers say as true when we have, in real time, examples of the failure of those promises," Sweeney said. "They're telling me they're not going to pollute the underground limestone rivers that feed my well, but they're not doing an environmental impact statement."

Despite having a degree in environmental studies, Sweeney works as what she calls an AI coach for companies and understands the need for artificial intelligence technology. However, she believes there should be a better balance in how these projects are implemented.

The Port Washington Common Council has already approved the $8 billion data center project, and utility construction is scheduled to begin Monday, which will close part of County Highway LL.

The project has drawn both support and opposition from residents across the region. At Tuesday's contentious Common Council meeting, protesters voiced their opposition to power lines being built in the county to support the data center, while the local IBEW union expressed support for the economic benefits.

Some residents have embraced the economic opportunities the data center will bring to the city. The city has connected the data center to immediate, but modest, property tax benefits for neighbors as well as an economic benefit from workers spending money in the city.

"In the months since we began sharing information with our community about the data center project in January, the City of Port Washington has received and approved plans for several new housing developments in and around the city, including plans for new development near the data center site. To us, this is the strongest possible indicator of growing interest in living here.



We will continue to pursue a strategy of smart growth. The significant economic impact of the data center project will be felt throughout our region and ensure that our city can continue to provide the level of services that our residents deserve. Right now, 80% of the city’s budget falls on residential taxpayers, and our goal is to decrease that burden over time.



We want to emphasize that the City of Port Washington has no role in decisions about where to establish new electrical infrastructure. As he promised in Tuesday’s Common Council meeting, Mayor Neitzke has reached out to leaders at We Energies and American Transmission Co. to urge them to consider the needs of surrounding community members as they plan potential new routes."

City of Port Washington spokesperson

