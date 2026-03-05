Town of Fredonia neighbors gain ground as planning commission move puts motorsports facility denial in reach

TOWN OF FREDONIA, Wis. — After months of stagnation regarding a proposed 72-acre motorsports facility, The Town of Fredonia's planning commission rejected a third-party noise study Wednesday night, potentially clearing the way for a final decision — and possible denial of the project — within weeks.

The decision came after months of opposition from nearby residents who say a proposed motorsports facility in the area would disrupt the community's quiet character.

The facility, proposed by JXB Holdings, would be built on a 72-acre site south of Jay Road and east of Highway 57. TMJ4 reported in November that the plans call for racing trails, a restaurant, and camping. The project requires rezoning of the existing land and permits from the town.

Resident Stacey Kannenberg has been vocal in her opposition.

"I don't want to lose the tranquility that we have here, that peace and quiet," Kannenberg said.

Kannenberg and other neighbors say they have grown frustrated with how slowly the process has moved since November — nearly four months ago.

"Many people are getting frustrated because the agendas, the way they are written, they're written so that they can't have action," Kannenberg said.

Town Board Chairman Chris Janik said the last substantive discussion on the project took place in December.

"Because it's a rather unique development... I can't say, short term, whether this is a good thing or a bad thing," Janik said. "I would like to work through it as quickly as possible, one way or another, and be done with it," Janik said.

JXB Holdings told TMJ4 before the meeting it was committed to funding the $50,000 noise study to be completed over the course of several months.

"There was a consensus in the January meeting that 3rd party review of the traffic study and stormwater engineering report was necessary, as well as a 3rd party sound study with noise modeling," JXB President Jay Bullington said in a statement to TMJ4 News. "JXB is in full support of these. We are in agreement since it's our development and these are generally necessary and right things to do, that we will pay for them. I want nothing more than to create a welcoming environment for everyone in a facility that becomes a valuable asset to the Town. I hope the sound study will finally give the Plan Commission and JXB the proper tools to finalize a robust and agreeable common sense conditional use permit that protects neighboring residences and allows the JXB Proving Grounds to be something the community will be proud of."

The planning commission ultimately voted to deny the noise study Wednesday night, a move that shortens the timeline for a final decision on the project. Commissioners asked to add an actionable agenda item on the project for their next meeting.

