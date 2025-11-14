Proposal for motorsports facility in Fredonia drawing excitment and concern

FREDONIA, Wis. — A 72-acre motorsports and events facility could transform farmland along Highway 57 and Jay Road in Fredonia, but the early-stage proposal is already dividing the community between excitement and concern.

The Fredonia Plan Commission is reviewing an application to rezone the property from agricultural to highway business district and obtain a conditional use permit for the motorsports and entertainment complex.

The proposed facility would include paved tracks for racing and driving events like autocross and drifting, space for live entertainment, a restaurant and retail shop, business offices and camping accommodations, according to the documents provided to the town.

Town of Fredonia

News spread quickly in several social media groups, sparking support and concern over what would be called JXB Proving Grounds, a permanent home for the grassroots motorsports community.

Matthew McCardell, who lives across the street from the proposed site, operates a horse boarding business and worries about the impact on his livelihood.

"We allow people with horses to house their animals here, and we've got stalls and outside pastures that, you know, they're able to use," McCardell said.

Mike Beiermeister Matthew McCardell looks out at the proposed site across from where he lives.

He's particularly concerned about noise and traffic affecting both his quality of life and business operations.

"There is a good chance that we could lose some of our clientele, which is part of our income, and without that income, that you know jeopardizes our ability to pay the mortgage on the property and have a sustainable living," McCardell said.

Car enthusiast Mason Schubert sees the proposal differently, expressing excitement about having such a facility nearby.

"I couldn't believe it was something so, so perfect, so close to me," Schubert said. "It'd be great, just fun for everybody."

Mike Beiermeister Mason Schubert is a car enthusiast.

Schubert doesn't believe sound will be problematic with autocross and drifting activities he's attended in the past, and he expects the facility to boost the community and local economy.

"I know so many families that make it a family outing. They take their kids. They make a weekend of it," Schubert said.

The developer behind JXB Proving Grounds declined an interview when contacted about the project.

Several approval steps remain before the plans become reality, including reviews by the town, county and state. The Plan Commission will hold a second hearing on the initial proposals at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3. They could recommend that the project move forward to the town board or offer feedback to the developers.

This story was reported on-air by Mike Beiermeister and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



