'They were right on it': Neighbor praises deputies after Grafton standoff arrests tied to prior burglaries

GRAFTON — Four suspects were arrested Wednesday morning after a brief standoff at a short-term rental home in the Town of Grafton, where authorities discovered $570,000 in cash and jewelry tied to a Beaver Dam burglary.

Ozaukee County Sheriff's deputies got the four suspects to exit the home without incident after a brief standoff.

Dominick Luna, 32, of Houston, Texas; Jhon Gonzalez-Caicedo, 27, of Colombia; Wilver Manyoma-Mejia, 42, of Colombia; and Andres Mauricio Melvis-Hurtado, 37, of Colombia were each charged with concealing stolen property and are being held at the Ozaukee County jail on $1 million bond each.

Deputies located the suspects' vehicle in the driveway of a home on Lake Shore Road after license plate cameras flagged the car fleeing an earlier burglary an hour away in Beaver Dam. The discovery prompted authorities to call in the County's Special Response Team for the early morning operation.

"Their luggage was in there. They had food that they had cooked, so this was definitely a place that they came back to," Sheriff Christy Knowles said.

During a search of the rental property, deputies found $570,000 in cash and jewelry connected to the Beaver Dam burglary. They also discovered a note in the toilet listing dozens of addresses, including some in Ozaukee County.

The targeted homes primarily belong to business owners of Asian descent, according to the sheriff. Some of the properties on the list had been previously burglarized, some dating back multiple years.

The arrests come months after the area has seen multiple burglary incidents, including cases tied to a South American crime ring that targeted Mequon and other area communities last year. Sheriff Knowles says it is still too early in the investigation to make a determination if the two groups are connected, but says that it doesn't look likely.

"My message is be observant. It can happen anywhere," Knowles said. "We are doing everything that we can to prevent it."

Neighbor Diane Hutt praised the swift law enforcement response to the incident.

"They were right on it. They did a real good job," Hutt said. "They called in the SWAT team, I guess. Yeah, big stuff."

Prosecutors continue to work the case.

