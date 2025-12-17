3 Chilean men accused in sophisticated burglary ring across Southeastern Wisconsin receive $250,000 bonds

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Three Chilean men accused of conducting a sophisticated burglary operation across southeastern Wisconsin have each been ordered to pay $250,000 bonds during court appearances in Waukesha County.

Leandro F. Pino Uribe, Enjerbet A. Rojas Silva and Luciano A. Silva Cifuentes are accused of traveling from Florida to the Midwest to burglarize expensive homes.

Prosecutors outlined the scheme, alleging the crimes were all committed in a similar manner, with the burglars conducting surveillance on homes and using signal jammers to block home camera systems. The burglars would break in through windows and steal items such as jewelry and watches.

The criminal complaint references trail camera video from Mequon showing three men turning back into the forest once they notice the camera recording them.

Court Commissioner Christopher Bailey said the bonds are "absolutely necessary" because the men have little to no ties to the community.

"If I were to set any less, I would never see him again," Bailey said. "(Rojas Silva's) goal is to evade the jurisdiction of any court, going to state to state committing these crimes and moving on. The court finds him to be an immense flight risk."

"They are known to conduct extensive surveillance of the targeted residences, including the use of various techniques to avoid detection by home security systems," said Chelsea Thompson, deputy district attorney for Waukesha County.

TMJ4 has been speaking with those affected across Ozaukee County, in Mequon and in Waukesha County, in Delafield.

The three suspects are being held on ICE immigration holds. They are scheduled to return to court for preliminary hearings in January, and each faces up to 16 years in prison and fines if convicted.

