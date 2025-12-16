Mequon, Delafield neighbors react after authorities arrest 3 Chilean men in multi-county burglary ring

TOWN OF DELAFIELD, Wis. — Three Chilean men have been charged in connection with a string of burglaries across Waukesha and Ozaukee counties following a two-month investigation that began with an October break-in in Delafield.

Leandro F Pino Uribe, Enjerbet A Rojas Silva and Luciano A Silva Cifuentes each face two counts, one each of burglary and possession of burglarious tools. Prosecutors say the three men are in the country illegally and are currently being held at the Waukesha County Jail on immigration holds.

The investigation connected multiple burglaries across the region, with authorities linking the cases based on similar methods used by the suspects.

Arrests made in Mequon burglaries

The criminal complaint filed in Waukesha County Court references trail camera footage from Mequon released by police in November, showing three individuals abruptly turning back into the woods after noticing the camera.

Reached for comment Monday, Mequon Police say they are working with Waukesha authorities to connect the suspects directly to the burglaries in Mequon.

We are working closely with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office and our other law enforcement partners to determine whether the individuals that were arrested by WCSO may be connected to the burglaries that occurred in the City of Mequon. Our priority is keeping the community informed while also ensuring a thorough and successful investigation. To protect the integrity of this ongoing work, no additional information is available at this time. We appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation. Statement from Mequon Police

The investigation involved multiple law enforcement agencies across Waukesha and Ozaukee counties as they worked to connect the series of break-ins across the communities for weeks.

Almost all of the targeted homes were located at the ends of cul-de-sacs and backed up to wooded areas, matching the pattern seen in the Mequon trail camera footage. The suspects allegedly used tools like sawsalls during the break-ins.

Paul Desmidt, who lives near the site of the October burglary in the Town of Delafield that kicked off the multi-county investigation, expressed relief at the arrests.

"That's a great thing. It makes us feel a little safer," Desmidt said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Paul Desmidt

The arrests come as residents prepare for holiday travel season, with some expressing concern about leaving their homes unattended. Sandy Linnemanstons, a Mequon resident, said the news was reassuring.

"I have no further plans, but it's reassuring to know the police are working hard on this," Linnemanstons said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Sandy Linnemanstons

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



