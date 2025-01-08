PORT WASHINGTON — Port Washington city leaders discussed a potential data center project that could come to the area Tuesday night for the first time in months.

TMJ4

“Not having answers to these important questions has led to mistrust of the Common Council,” concerned resident Pat Morrissey said during public comment.

TMJ4

The Common Council meeting was packed as Cloverleaf Infrastructure, the developer, provided insights into what could be built in the area.

Watch: Residents learn more about potential data center project in Port Washington

Residents learn more about potential data center project in Port Washington

"The secrets up until tonight that you hold keep the public in the dark about the economic and environmental risks of these projects," Morrissey explained.

Morrissey finally got some answers to the questions she brought to TMJ4 in early December and last night.

"Had tonight's work session taken place earlier, it might have really allayed the fears of the community," Morrissey said.

The developers are eyeing more than 1,000 acres of land adjacent to I-43 near Lake Drive, currently in the town of Port Washington. The potential development project would require the city to annex the land from the township.

Residents have told TMJ4 that offers have been made on their properties.

"We have options on roughly 40-45 pieces of property," said Aaron Bilyeu, chief development officer with Cloverleaf Infrastructure.

A major concern Bilyeu addressed is the amount of power the data center would use.

"There's plenty of energy. The rumors that data centers are taking up all the energy are not true. There will be new generation assets brought online," he explained.

Bilyeu said there isn’t a set plan on which company would buy the space. However, he said it will be one of the larger data companies. He also noted that this project could bring more jobs and revenue to the area.

"So there is a significant amount of construction jobs created during the multiyear development of a campus like this, and then there are a lot of high-paying tech jobs," Bilyeu said.

Although this is the very beginning of the potential data center project, Bilyeu said they could break ground by the end of the year if everything goes through.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip