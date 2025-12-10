Neighbors taking action as cops continue to search for international criminals tied to Mequon home burglaries

MEQUON, Wis. — An international crime ring has been connected to more than a dozen burglaries in the Mequon area this year.

Over the past month, TMJ4 has been speaking with those impacted by the break-ins and visited many of the homes that have been burglarized throughout the community.

The string of burglaries has affected residents like Norm Veik, who understands the emotional toll these crimes can take on victims. Other neighbors tell TMJ4 their neighborhoods have since installed new license plate-reading cameras to deter similar crimes.

"I've been burglarized before in Milwaukee, and it's a god awful feeling," Veik said. "There have been a number of them, and I think they are going to get on top of them," Veik said.

Despite not seeing many new cases recently, Veik and other residents remain concerned about the ongoing investigation.

The Mequon Common Council held its first meeting since news of the burglary ring broke. While the burglaries were not specifically on the agenda, the mayor referred questions to the Mequon Police Department.

Mequon police continue to actively work these cases, but said they have nothing new to share at this time.

