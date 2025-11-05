Neighbors split as Port Washington officially approves TID for data center campus infrastructure

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — Port Washington residents are continuing their opposition to a controversial $15 billion data center project, even as the city moves forward with key development steps.

The Port Washington Common Council approved the formal creation of a Tax Increment District (TID) for the data center's infrastructure during Tuesday night's meeting. The TID will essentially reimburse developer Vantage Data Centers with their own paid property taxes for the infrastructure costs they paid up front.

Port Washington resident Christine Le Jeune has been collecting signatures to force a referendum on the TID creation. She said more than 500 people have signed the petition so far.

"This is where we've said enough is enough," Le Jeune said. "I would really like to have people's voices be heard once again but I would also like to see a response from our Common Council."

The project gained additional prominence when two major artificial intelligence companies, Oracle and OpenAI, announced they will be operating the facility. The city approved a development agreement with Vantage months ago, and construction has already begun on the water infrastructure needed to support the project.

The project also has supporters who emphasize its economic benefits. Several local labor unions have been attending public meetings to show support. Kathleen Cady Schilling, executive director of Ozaukee Economic Development, also spoke in favor during public comment at Tuesday's meeting.

"It will expand our tax base over the long run, and helping to fund our schools, roads and public services," Schilling said.

