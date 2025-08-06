Judge rules Fredonia standoff suspect incompetent to stand trial

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — An Ozaukee County judge on Wednesday ruled Fredonia standoff suspect incompetent to stand trial.

Matthew Novak, 37, was arrested May 10 after deputies responded to his home two days earlier for a report of gunshots. The incident quickly turned into a 38-hour standoff.

During the standoff, Novak allegedly made numerous threats and told officers he possessed multiple weapons. He also admitted to using LSD, cocaine and marijuana, according to the criminal complaint.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspect in Fredonia standoff taken into custody after release from mental health facility

Dr. Deborah Collins conducted Novak’s competency evaluation earlier this year. She testified Wednesday that although Novak understands factual information about the case and its outcomes, he is both “delusional and paranoid” and therefore does not have a rational appreciation of the case.

The defense argued for a finding of competency on Novak’s request.

In her ruling, Judge Sandy Williams agreed with prosecutors that Novak is incompetent but likely to regain competency with treatment.

Novak was committed to the Competency Restoration program, which according to statute can last a maximum of 12 months.

A status hearing was set for Nov. 5.

