'It whizzed by me': Witness recalls speeding car moments before fatal Thiensville crash

THIENSVILLE, Wis. — A 48-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon after crashing a speeding car into a Thiensville business.

Thiensville Police said the crash happened just after 2 p.m. when a gray Honda Civic slammed into the corner of Egelhoff's Lawn Mower Service. The driver, identified Friday as 48-year-old John Abbott from Grafton, was the only person involved in the crash.

Courtesy of Dave Koch The aftermath of Wednesday's fatal crash in Thiensville

Dave Koch, who works at the Suburban Motors Harley-Davidson dealership down the street from the crash site, said he was taking a mid-afternoon break to watch cars go by when he saw the vehicle.

"It whizzed by me... at probably what I would estimate to be 100 miles an hour," Koch said. "I said that car's not going to make it through the next intersection. And sure enough, a few seconds later, I heard the crash."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Dave Koch

The crash left Egelhoff's Lawn Mower Service with boarded-up windows and visible damage to the corner of the building. The business told TMJ4 that while the incident is tragic, they are thankful nobody else was hurt.

Watch: Witness recalls speeding car moments before fatal Thiensville crash

Driver dies after crashing into Thiensville business

Brooke Thomson, owner of the nearby Dr. Dawg restaurant, watched the aftermath of the crash from her windows.

"There wasn't much of a car left," Thomson said. "It's a one-off. This is not normal... Who knows what was going on? If you're not being chased, you're not going down that road at a high rate of speed."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Brooke Thomson

Police have not said why the driver was traveling at such a high rate of speed or under what circumstances the crash occurred.

The intersection where the crash happened is set to get busier in the future, as village plans to redevelop an adjacent lot into apartments are moving closer to fruition.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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