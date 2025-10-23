Neighbor, local business welcome planned mixed-use development in downtown Thiensville

THIENSVILLE, Wis. — The Village of Thiensville has rezoned a vacant, city-owned lot at the intersection of Main Street and Freistadt Road to allow for a planned mixed-use development featuring 80 apartments and retail space.

The development aims to bring construction work and foot traffic to an area that currently lacks activity. Local business owners and residents tell TMJ4 News they welcome the change.

"Having more people coming to this area with the development across the street, I think it's gonna be a great boon for the community," said Brooke Thomson, owner of Dr. Dawg restaurant.

Thomson and her staff moved to their current location, across the street from the planned development, earlier this year. Previously, Dr. Dawg operated a restaurant in Glendale.

Unlike many similar projects across Ozaukee County that have faced neighborhood opposition, neighbors in the Mequon-Thiensville area say they understand why the village needs this development.

"I think it's a good idea. I think we need more walkable restaurants and shops," neighbor Becky Krueger said.

The development itself has not been officially approved. Village President John Rosing says groundbreaking is expected next spring, with occupancy to follow a year later.

