'It could all be gone tomorrow': Sisters on the mend after Sunday condo fire

MEQUON, Wis. — Two sisters injured by a Sunday fire are now on the mend.

On Sunday, a fire tore through JoAnne and Lynn Bauer's condo, where the two sisters had lived for five decades, according to a close family friend.

Both received treatment at the hospital following the fire. Lynn suffered serious second-degree burns trying to put out the fire. Four of their beloved pets, two cats and two parrots, passed away.

Courtesy of Cherrina Snyder JoAnne Bauer (left) and Lynn Bauer (right)

TMJ4 News spoke with Cherrina Snyder, once the Bauer's next-door neighbor, who is now one of the pair's closest friends.

"The bond that they have between them is like nothing I've ever seen," Snyder said. "When you lay down to go to sleep at night, you just thank God for everything that you do have. A roof over your head. The clothes on your back. The food that you eat. It could all be gone tomorrow."

The pair of sisters had both retired from long careers, Lynn with Miller and JoAnne with T.J. Maxx.

Lynn is still receiving medical care at a burn unit. It will likely be six months before the apartments are livable again.

If you'd like to learn more, Cherrina created this GoFundMe to help the sisters begin to rebuild and find temporary housing.

