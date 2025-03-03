Two hospitalized, several apartments uninhabitable from Mequon fire Sunday afternoon

MEQUON, Wis. — Two residents were taken to the hospital to treat their injuries after their apartment caught fire Sunday afternoon in the 10000 block of N. Ivy Ct., one of whom was an elderly woman who had second-degree burns, according to authorities.

Damages to the apartment at the from the fire and smoke and water damage to the surrounding apartments caused them to no longer be habitable, the Mequon Fire Department told TMJ4.

According to the Southern Ozaukee Fire Department (SOFD), two sisters lived in the apartment, and one saw the fire then told the other. The second sister tried to put out the flames but ended up getting burned in the process.

Miron Jacobs A fire in Mequon hospitalized two and caused several apartments to be uninhabitable Sunday.

Southern Ozaukee Fire Chief David Bialk said the department was looking for a cat and a parrot inside the apartment, but it has not located the pets.

Sprinklers in the apartment complex were only in the hallways and the basement.

Authorities called for a second box-alarm level, because they were unsure how many people needed to be evacuated. MAVIS box alarms are a mutual aid system where fire departments can call for assistance from other departments to help with calls that require a large response.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

