Grafton father celebrates full-circle moment as Black Hawks bring home Gold Ball

MADISON, Wis. — Grafton High School's incredible run to capture a Gold Ball for the first time in more than four decades is a cathartic moment for many of the team's loyal fans, but it is even more so for one father who's been there as a player before.

Friday afternoon, Grafton completed an undefeated season, narrowly defeating Reedsburg 17-15 to win the Division 3 state title at Camp Randall. Todd Boesch watched nervously from the stands as his alma mater kicked a game-winning field goal with mere seconds remaining.

Forty-one years ago, Boesch played on this same field when his team lost in the 1984 state final. Now, as a parent of John, who is a sophomore on this year's team, Boesch found himself more nervous than he ever was as a player.

"I never sit. I have to walk around. I won't be here the whole game," Boesch said of watching the game from the bleachers. "Hopefully, my son (John) can get us the Gold Ball this year."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Todd Boesch

Students and fans erupted as the team lifted the Gold Ball trophy, marking the end of a four-decade championship drought. Since last winning in 1982, Grafton has played in the state title game three times, including this year. Boesch was on the team that lost the title game in 1984. Grafton narrowly lost in 2023.

"I couldn't watch. I look up, and the refs (put their arms up), and I'm like 'Oh my God!'" said Rylie Hilgart, a Grafton senior.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Grafton seniors Ava Eernisse (left) Rylie Hilgart (right)

The championship represents more than just a trophy for the Grafton community. With 500 of the school's 700 students making the trip to Madison, the victory created memories that will last for generations.

"It's an electric feeling. Finally getting a state championship after losing it in my sophomore year," Manchandani said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip