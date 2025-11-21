Grafton Black Hawks win WIAA Division 3 state championship, first title since 1982

MADISON, Wis. — The Grafton Black Hawks won the WIAA Division 3 football state championship at Camp Randall Stadium with a victory Friday, giving them their first title since 1982.

MY24

Grafton, which had the ball first to start Friday’s game, was comfortably leading 14-7. With just minutes left in the fourth quarter, Will Mikonowizc scored a touchdown, giving Reedsburg the lead and seemingly turning the tide.

However, with just seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Graysen Bollech kicked a 35-yard field goal, putting Grafton back in the lead and ultimately handing them the win with a final score of 17-15. It marked their third championship win.

MY24

Four of Grafton’s previous championship appearances came during an eight-year span from 1977 to 1984. They won back-to-back Division 2 championships in 1981 and 1982, finished runner-up in Division 2 in 1977 and 1984, and placed second in Division 3 in 2023.

TMJ4

What's next:

Notre Dame faces West De Pere in the Division 2 state championship game at 1 p.m.

How to watch:

You can watch the live broadcast of all divisions of the WIAA State 11-Player Football Championships on the WIAA State Television Network: WKOW 27 in Madison, WAOW 9 in Wausau, WXOW 19 in La Crosse, WQOW 18 in Eau Claire, WLUK/WCFW CW14 in Appleton/Green Bay, and WCGV My 24 in Milwaukee.

The finals will be streamed live on the State Television Network stations’ websites, their news apps, and the WIAA Sports LIVE app.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error