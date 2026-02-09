Fredonia neighbors fed up with 'eyesore' home almost a year after armed standoff as village works on solution

FREDONIA, Wis. — A Fredonia home remains abandoned and boarded up more than nine months after a multi-day armed standoff, frustrating neighbors who call it an eyesore.

The standoff occurred last May at a residence on Fox Glen Road, where authorities worked for multiple days to get an armed man to exit the home.

The home has remained vacant and deteriorating ever since, with broken windows and water damage from the incident.

"Everybody asks, what are you going to do with that house? And I go 'I have no idea?' But it's an eyesore," said Bonnie Pachner, who lives a few doors down.

Multiple neighbors TMJ4 spoke with Sunday feel the same way. To address those concerns, the Village of Fredonia has filed a legal petition to address the nuisance property by either removing or restoring the home.

"I can't see that even being rebuilt because of the water that was shot in there and stuff, and the broken windows," Pachner said.

Matthew Novak was arrested and charged in connection with the standoff. After initially being ruled incompetent to stand trial, he has since been restored to competency and will be arraigned Monday.

Novak faces several felony charges, including second-degree recklessly endangering safety, failure to comply with an officer's attempt to take a person into custody, intentionally pointing a firearm at a law enforcement officer, and three counts of threat to a law enforcement officer. He faces up to 37 years in prison.

