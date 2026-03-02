Four accused in January Grafton burglaries waive right to speedy preliminary hearing

GRAFTON, Wis. — Four men accused of using a Grafton short-term rental home to stash cash and jewelry stolen during a Beaver Dam burglary waived their rights to preliminary hearings within the next 10 days.

Dominick Luna, 32, of Houston, Texas; Jhon Gonzalez-Caicedo, 27, of Colombia; Wilver Manyoma-Mejia, 42, of Colombia; and Andres Mauricio Melvis-Hurtado, 37, of Colombia are each charged with concealing stolen property. Each is being held on a $1 million bond. The four suspects appeared before Ozaukee County Circuit Court Judge Adam Gerol Monday afternoon.

The four men were arrested in January after a brief standoff at a short-term rental home on Lake Shore Road in the Town of Grafton. Authorities discovered $570,000 in cash and jewelry tied to a Beaver Dam burglary during a search of the property.

During the search, deputies also found a note in the toilet listing dozens of addresses, including some in Ozaukee County. The targeted homes primarily belong to business owners of Asian descent, according to the sheriff. Some of the properties on the list had been previously burglarized, some dating back multiple years.

The suspects are due back in court in mid-April.

