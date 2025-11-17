SAUKVILLE, Wis. — Dozens of community members gathered Monday evening in Saukville to honor Mailee Xiong Hang, who was killed three weeks ago when she was struck by a vehicle while loading groceries into her car at the local Walmart.

A prayer vigil took place in the same parking lot where the tragic incident occurred. Family members, friends and members of Hang's church came together to show support and call for justice.

"She was the heart of this family, the heart of the Hang family," a family member said during the vigil.

Hang's relatives described how she touched people's lives through her social media presence, particularly her Facebook posts that documented her family's growth and milestones.

Watch: Family, friends honor woman killed in Saukville Walmart parking lot crash

Prayer vigil held for woman killed in Walmart parking lot

"The reason why she had so many friends that are willing to show up from all over the world, the states, is because she was able to touch people through her beautiful photos by sharing the growth of her family," a family member said. "Her family was her legacy, and so we're here again to fight for her."

The incident occurred when Hang was putting groceries into her vehicle and was struck by a driver attempting to pull into a parking space.

The Ozaukee County District Attorney's office has received the case referral from the Saukville Police Department. Officials say no charging decision has been made and none is expected until blood test results are returned.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip