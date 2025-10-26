Woman dead after vehicle hits her in Walmart parking lot

SAUKVILLE — The Saukville Police Department says one woman is dead after a vehicle hit her in the parking lot of Walmart Sunday morning.

According to a release, Saukville PD officers were dispatched to Walmart at 825 E. Green Bay Ave. around 10:51 in the morning for a report of a traffic crash with life threatening injuries.

Once they got to the scene, Saukville PD officers found a 50-year-old woman who had been hit by a vehicle in the parking lot.

According to a release, first responders performed life saving measures to the woman on scene.

The victim was then taken to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Saukville PD say this crash is still under investigation, and are releasing no further information at this time.

Saukville Police were assisted by the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Department, Cedarburg Police Department, Mequon Police Department and the Ozaukee Central Fire Department.

