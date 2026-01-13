Data center dump trucks reroute around Fredonia after resident speeding, noise complaints

FREDONIA, Wis. — Dump trucks heading to a Port Washington data center construction site are now taking a detour around Fredonia after residents complained about speeding traffic and noise over the holidays.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office confirmed they acted on neighbor complaints by increasing patrols on the 25 mph County Highway A that runs through the Village of Fredonia's main drag. The sheriff says they also shared those concerns with the developer.

Many of the construction vehicles had been driving through the center of the Village of Fredonia as part of the massive land-leveling operation for the $15 billion data center development which, at completion, will be run by Oracle and OpenAI. TMJ4 has been covering stories related to the controversial complex since the beginning of 2025.

"They're flying through here with all the dump trucks," said Patrick Wetzel, a Fredonia resident. "Right here, on the side of the house, you hear it all night long. It's died down a little bit since most of them changed their route."

The construction operates 24 hours a day during weekdays and from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends, the developer confirmed to TMJ4 News. Local businesses have also expressed concerns about the increased traffic.

"We're concerned. There's a lot of people pulling in and out of our parking lot, a lot of people crossing the road," said Deborah Paape, of the Fredonia Adult Day Center. "It's gotten a little bit better, but we've also heard that it might be lasting for a long time."

TMJ4 saw several dump trucks turning onto Wisconsin State Route 57, presumably to bypass the village center. Sheriff Christy Knowles says a majority of the vehicles are already driving safely.

"Deputies are patrolling the affected areas daily on all three (3) shifts. Traffic stops are being conducted, and enforcement action is being taken when violations are observed," Knowles said in a statement to TMJ4 News. "In addition, speed display trailers have been deployed to monitor speeds and provide a visual reminder to drivers in an effort to reduce speed."

Not all area residents view the trucks negatively. Dan Desmidt, who lives closer to where the dirt is being hauled from in Sheboygan County, supports the efforts.

"You gotta get gravel from somewhere. You can't stand in the way of progress, so I think it's ok, it's good," Desmidt said.

Vantage Data Centers spokesperson Mark Freeman says the company is reviewing contractors daily to ensure compliance.

"Vantage Data Centers is aware of these concerns and empathizes with the residents when there is unnecessary noise or speeding," Freeman said in a statement to TMJ4 News. "We conduct daily reviews with the general contractors, including emphasizing that being compliant with speed ordinances and noise restrictions is our joint responsibility. In addition, Vantage is intentional about keeping the roads clean and regularly removes debris from them. We are working with our teams and local officials to ensure that the city's protocols are being followed to create safe roadways for all drivers and passengers."

We have received numerous complaints from residents who live along routes used by data center construction traffic. These routes have primarily been on CTH KW and CTH A in the towns of Belgium and Fredonia. As well as STH 33 in the town of Saukville and STH 57 in the town of Fredonia. In response, we have implemented directed patrols in these areas to monitor compliance and enforce traffic laws. We have not rerouted construction traffic from any roads. However, we have been visible in certain areas that have caused the most complaints.



We have also communicated directly with data center construction management, who have been cooperative. We have shared the concerns raised by residents and requested this information be passed along to their drivers. Our goal is voluntary compliance and improved driving along these routes.



Deputies are patrolling the affected areas daily on all three (3) shifts. Traffic stops are being conducted and enforcement action is being taken when violations are observed. We also want to acknowledge that many construction vehicles are operating in compliance with traffic laws, which we appreciate.



In addition, speed display trailers have been deployed to monitor speeds and provide a visual reminder to drivers in an effort to reduce speed. The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting with enforcement, including monitoring truck weight limits and other traffic violations on these specific roadways.



When residents report concerns, providing a vehicle description and license plate number when possible allows deputies to address specific violations with drivers directly. Our priority is keeping everyone safe on these and all roadways. Safe travel is possible when all drivers follow the traffic laws, so cooperation from everyone is important.



In summary, we’ve increased patrols, we’re working closely with construction management and we’re partnering with the Wisconsin State Patrol to address concerns and ensure traffic laws are followed. ~ Sheriff Christy Knowles

