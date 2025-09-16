Nearly five years after her husband was fatally shot along Interstate 43, a widow continues her desperate plea for justice as authorities remain without a suspect in the unsolved murder.

Joshua Terry was shot and killed after some kind of incident near the Northwoods Road overpass in the Port Washington area. Ever since that fateful day, October 30, 2020, his wife, Renee has been seeking justice.

"I haven't slept for many nights," said Renee Terry of Cedarburg.

Cedarburg widow pleads for justice 5 years after husband's unsolved shooting death along Interstate 43

Joshua was an Air Force veteran who, Renee says, loved his nightly drives in the slow lane of the highway. The rural location has made it nearly impossible for investigators to develop a suspect or vehicle description.

Despite the emotional toll of reliving the tragedy, Terry refuses to give up her fight for answers.

"It's horrible to keep talking about it, but I will always have my husband's back, and I won't stop until his killer is caught," she said.

Lt. Mike Buechler of the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office acknowledged the challenges investigators face in the case.

"To date, we have unfortunately been able to tie any of that tips or any of that information or our own investigation to the evidence that we have," Buechler said.

Terry finds strength in her belief that justice will eventually prevail, offering advice to others who have lost loved ones.

"This person is not going to a good place. Even if he is not caught in my lifetime, he will have to, he or she will have to answer," she said.

"I would say give yourself grace. It's different for everyone. I might go in the grocery store and break down in the cereal aisle, thinking, I just say his favorite cereal. And it's ok. It's ok. Other people get it," she said.

Both Terry and the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office are asking anyone with information to reach out.

You can contact Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office investigator Zach Gierach at (262) 284-7172 or send an anonymous tip by texting OZSO and your tip to 847411. Authorities are offering a $15,000 reward for information.

