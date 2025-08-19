Cedarburg family struggles to recover after devastating floods

TOWN OF CEDARBURG, Wis. — A Cedarburg family is still trying to recover after floodwaters inundated their home near Covered Bridge Park in Ozaukee County.

A week after the floods covered their entire yard and home with feet of water, the Ortiz family still has to enter their home by walking across sandbags. Joey and Erin are now working to clean up the damage as they wait for insurance to weigh in.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Jose "Joey" Ortiz and Erin Ortiz

For Erin Ortiz, the experience of watching the water rise was traumatic. The overnight rush to save their belongings became increasingly desperate as the waters rose.

"It turned into the worst case of real-life Tetris," Erin said. "Two feet are gone. Three feet. You're getting tired. It's harder to move. It's harder to grab things. Three feet is gone. What are you going to save?"

Courtesy of Erin Ortiz Flooding on the lower level of the Ortiz home

The Ortiz family home was one of the hardest-hit properties in the area, with water rising several feet inside their residence. The flooding destroyed irreplaceable items, including manuals, gear and other mementos from Joey's military service.

"Everything that you see floating around you, it makes you want to cry," Erin said. "But you can't because then you aren't going to be able to save anything else."

"A lot of memories from when I served overseas and my tenure in there," Joey said.

The Ortiz family has flood insurance but will likely still have to pay out of pocket for many of their losses to their property. They've already raised nearly $3,000 on GoFundMe.

"The hardships aren't a number in FEMA. It's not a number of damages in the governor's office. It's people. It's lives, and that's been disrupted. Showcasing the good, which gives people hope," she said.

