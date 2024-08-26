JD Vance to campaign in De Pere, Wisconsin: On economy, inflation, energy

DE PERE — Republican vice-presidential nominee, Senator JD Vance, will visit De Pere, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, August 28.

Vance will speak at the AmeriLux Family of Companies on the economy, inflation, and energy, according to the Trump campaign.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m., and Vance will speak to attendees at 6:30 p.m.

Vance's campaign stop comes just before Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump hosts a town hall event in La Crosse, Wisconsin, on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Watch: Donald Trump to host town hall event in La Crosse, Wisconsin:

Donald Trump to host town hall event in La Crosse

Senator Vance has made multiple campaign stops across Wisconsin this month, speaking to voters in the battleground state.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error