JD Vance to campaign in De Pere, Wisconsin: On economy, inflation, energy

DE PERE — Republican vice-presidential nominee, Senator JD Vance, will visit De Pere, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, August 28.
Vance will speak at the AmeriLux Family of Companies on the economy, inflation, and energy, according to the Trump campaign.
Doors open at 3:30 p.m., and Vance will speak to attendees at 6:30 p.m.
Vance's campaign stop comes just before Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump hosts a town hall event in La Crosse, Wisconsin, on Thursday, Aug. 29.
Watch: Donald Trump to host town hall event in La Crosse, Wisconsin:
Senator Vance has made multiple campaign stops across Wisconsin this month, speaking to voters in the battleground state.
