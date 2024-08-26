Donald Trump hosting town hall event in La Crosse, Wisconsin this week

LA CROSSE — Republican presidential nominee Donald J. Trump is coming to La Crosse.

On Thursday, August 29, Trump will host a town hall event for local voters at the La Crosse Center.

At the town hall, Trump will "meet with Wisconsinites to listen to their concerns and share his promising agenda to make America affordable again," according to the Trump campaign.

Doors open at 3 p.m., and Trump is expected to take the stage and deliver remarks at 6 p.m.

Both the Trump and Harris campaigns have been focused on winning over Wisconsin voters because of its position as a swing state.

The Harris campaign released a statement in response to Trump's town hall announcement:

"Next week in La Crosse, Donald Trump will have to answer the key question on Wisconsin voters’ minds: Why is he trying to make life harder and more expensive for my family? In every corner of the state, Trump’s extreme Project 2025 agenda would hurt Wisconsinites: killing Wisconsin jobs and shipping them overseas, imposing a tariff that could cost middle-class families $3,900 a year, banning abortion in the state and across the country, and cutting essential support for farmers. Wisconsinites look forward to his explanations."

Trump's visit to La Crosse will be his first time back in Wisconsin since the Republican National Convention.

His running mate, JD Vance, has been campaigning in Wisconsin and spoke to voters in Eau Claire earlier this month.

