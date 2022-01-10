Three Milwaukee icons inducted into Bobblehead Hall of Fame

MILWAUKEE — National Bobblehead Day was last week, and on this special holiday, three Milwaukee icons were enshrined in bobblehead lore for eternity.

DJ Shawna, Ben Tajnai, and Dan Roberts all have been inducted into the Bobblehead Hall of Fame, which is actually located in Milwaukee. It also means that they have their own bobbleheads.

DJ Shawna, whose real name is Shawna Nichols, is the DJ for the Milwaukee Bucks, won a Positively Milwaukee award, and has played opening acts for Lizzo and Shaq (DJ Diesel).

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

Ben Tajnai, is known for singing the national anthems at Bucks games. He was considered the good luck charm for the team as the Bucks went 10-1 whenever he sang at home games during the playoffs.

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

Dan Roberts is a fan who went viral for chugging his beer and ripping off his shirt during a Bucks playoff game.

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

“It’s a source of pride and hopefully we’ll have many more Milwaukee-related bobbleheads to release going forward," Phil Sklar, the CEO and co-founder of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum which is located between the Third Ward and Walker's Point.

They have around 30 non-athlete Wisconsin-inspired bobbleheads like the Hodag in Rhinelander, Charlie Berens, and the Milverine to name a few.

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

The hall of fame added about 200 new bobbleheads last year. The display inside features more than 7,000 bobbleheads that range from sports to politics to pop culture. A lot of research goes into making each one.

“Something that we’re always working on to make sure the bobbleheads bobble well.”

Which is also the most important part of the bobblehead. So congrats to the three Milwaukee icons who have been inducted in the hall of fame this year. You are now part of an elite few.

