Bucks fan becomes online sensation for beer, tearing shirt

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee Bucks fan has become a social media darling after a cameraman at Fiserv Forum caught him chugging a beer and ripping his shirt during a playoff game.

Dan Roberts of New Berlin had just gotten a new Bucks shirt hours before he attended Game 5 of the Bucks' playoff series against Atlanta. During the fourth quarter a cameraman put Roberts on the Jumbotron. In a matter of 20 seconds, Roberts chugged his beer and ripped his shirt in half.

TMJ4's James Groh also captured the moment that night.

This Bucks fan chugged a beer then ripped off his shirt. The crowd went WILD! pic.twitter.com/D42AMAWW42 — James Groh (@JamesGroh_) July 7, 2021

The Bucks posted the moment on their social media. House of Highlights posted the video to YouTube. As of Friday morning the video had more than 129,000 views.

