HARTLAND, Wis. — There is a singer you might not know about who is bringing some extra magic to the Milwaukee Bucks. Ben Tajnai is the team’s current national anthem singer, and if you are at all superstitious, you want him singing the Star-Spangled Banner at every playoff game.

Ben Tajnai practices singing the national anthem ahead of the Bucks game.

“I started doing this about six years ago,” said Tajnai referring to Fiserv Forum appearances.

Tajnai usually does not sing to massive crowds. He spends most of his days in a small music room at Hartland Music as a vocal coach.

"I definitely couldn't hit any of the notes in the national anthem when I started lessons here. I definitely expanded as a singer and as a person. Lots of life lessons in here,” said one of his students, Maddie Neuenfeldt.

Hartland Music puts up a sign for their vocal coach and national anthem singer Ben Tajnai before the Bucks game.

Even before the Bucks may have realized it, Tajnai's students knew there was something special about him.

"I knew before it was spread to the world that Ben was the good luck charm,” said Neuenfeldt.

'Good luck charm': Bucks national anthem singer on 6-0 game winning streak

That's not just a compliment. Some on the staff have started to call Tajnai that. The Bucks winning streak seems to coincide with Tajnai's performances, starting with Game 1 against the Heat.

“It was a really close game and so I think after that they were like, a lot of things went our way at the end there, so I think we are going to try to do the exact same thing, rinse and repeat,” said Tajnai.

Ben Tajnai sings the national anthem ahead of the Bucks playoff game.

The Bucks normally change up national anthem singers, but they are sticking with Tajnai during the playoff run because of his record.

“Right now I'm actually 6-0,” said Tajnai.

If you are thinking there have only been five home playoff wins, how is that possible? The Bucks had Tajnai sing in the Deer District before the start of Game 7, which led to that amazing overtime win.

Tajnai thinks the luck might be coming from his pre-game routine, which this year includes his wife driving him to each game. And there's more.

“I have an announcement, Sarah and I are actually expecting our fourth child. Surprise Mom and Dad! The newest Bucks fan here in February, we're very excited,” said Tajnai.

A big congrats to Tajnai and his family! He will be performing Wednesday night for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Fiserv Forum.

